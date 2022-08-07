OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to a business in regards to a belligerent male inappropriately touching employees.

Upon arriving at 1200 blk of Heather Drive, officials made contact with Raymundo Clorio, 45. He identified himself as a local high school Spanish teacher. After speaking to witnesses and victims it was learned that Mr. Clorio unlawfully touched at least four victims, two of them in such a manner that it was considered to be a sexual battery, according to authorities.

Officers also made observations that Mr. Clorio was apparently intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Raymundo Clorio was charged with:

Sexual Battery (2 Counts)

Simple Battery (2 Counts)

Disturbing the Peace Loud and Abusive Language

Disturbing the Peace Intoxication.

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.