OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to a business in regards to a belligerent male inappropriately touching employees.
Upon arriving at 1200 blk of Heather Drive, officials made contact with Raymundo Clorio, 45. He identified himself as a local high school Spanish teacher. After speaking to witnesses and victims it was learned that Mr. Clorio unlawfully touched at least four victims, two of them in such a manner that it was considered to be a sexual battery, according to authorities.
Officers also made observations that Mr. Clorio was apparently intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Raymundo Clorio was charged with:
- Sexual Battery (2 Counts)
- Simple Battery (2 Counts)
- Disturbing the Peace Loud and Abusive Language
- Disturbing the Peace Intoxication.
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.