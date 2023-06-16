OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Managers at the Life Church Community Complex say running their business has become more difficult since refusing to sell their property to the St. Landry Parish President.

“A year and a half ago we purchased the old Indian Hills Country Club. We wanted to buy a piece of property in Opelousas that would make the resident of the community feel safe,” said the property owner.

The former country club became the Life Church Center which has now been in operation for over a month. The property owners say things changed when Parish President Jessie Bellard put in an offer to purchase the property.

After declining Bellard’s offer, the church opened a bar and grill in the building claiming to use the proceeds from food and alcohol sales to fund summer camps for kids. The discovery led to the church facing property taxes due to business and improper licensing.

“We are the only church in St. Landry Parish that pays property taxes. Other than that, we got a letter from ATC, stating that the parish government had rescinded our liquor license,” said the property owner

Parish President Bellard explained the law that allowed the churches license to be revoked. “Our law in our parish says you cannot sell alcohol within 300 feet of a church. Period. It doesn’t give you any options.”

The church property managers say there have been several attempts to reinstate their liquor license, even saying the building is actually a community center rather than just a church. Bellard says the Parish laws, occupational license, and moral conflict are all factors leading to the prevention of alcohol sales in the building.

“If he’s going to have a church there, then it’s going to be a church. Not a church in the daytime and a bar in the nighttime having half naked women running the place,” said Bellard. “You can’t possibly call yourself a preacher and put half naked women in the church to raise money for the kids supposedly. But yet he drives a Rolls Royce and a Corvette and not do all the other stuff you need to do or take care of the land because he doesn’t have the money, then we have a problem.”