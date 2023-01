OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Children at Lawtell Elementary School were evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Authorities investigated the threat and conducted a search of the building.

SLPSO said that nothing was found and the school grounds have been declared clear.

No suspects are in custody, according to SLPSO.

Updates will follow as information is released.