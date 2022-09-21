ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in hit the guardrail on I-10.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash right after midnight Wednesday morning on I-10 eastbound between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Landry Parish.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred when a Ford Fusion, driven by Austin Lee of Lake Charles, struck a guardrail on the right side of I-10. The crash caused damage to the passenger side door of the vehicle.

Karalan Hayes, 25 of Lake Charles was sitting in the passenger seat. Hayes was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. The driver, Lee, suffered minor injuries. A minor child was also in the vehicle, but was not injured. All three people were wearing seatbelts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lee was given a ticket for careless operation and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis; although impairment was not suspected. Investigators believe driver fatigue may have been a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.