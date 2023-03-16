ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been arrested after attempting to deliver two pounds of marijuana to an unknown person in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Keveius Harrison, 24, of Lafayette was taken into custody without incident and was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (marijuana) and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS, according to SLPSO.

SLPSO said that on March 13, authorities received information that Harrison would be delivering two pounds of marijuana to someone in St. Landry Parish.

Detectives then made contact with Harrison and a search of the vehicle revealed a handgun and 1063 grams (2 pounds) of marijuana, SLPSO said.

SLPSO also said that the estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is approximately $10,630.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.