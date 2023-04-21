ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been arrested after police located MDMA, oxycodone, and a firearm in his vehicle, according to the St. Landry Paris Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).
Justin Narcisse, 31, of Lafayette, was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (MDMA)
- Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)
- Illegal possession of a weapon in the presence of a CDS
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
On April 17, narcotics detectives received information that Narcisse would be delivering Ecstasy pills to a location in St. Landry Parish. After making contact with Narcisse, a search of his vehicle was conducted and authorities located around 250 MDMA pills, nine capsules of oxycodone, and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, SLPSO said.
SLPSO also said that the estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is valued at around $300.
Narcisse was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail with his bond set at $33,500.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.