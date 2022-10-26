ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police say a stretch of La. Highway 182 near Opelousas that was closed Sunday due to a gas leak should reopen by the end of today.

LSP reported that hazmat crews are working to clean up a gas line leak near the intersection of La. 182 and Harry Guilbeau Road.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the road closure at Harry Guilbeau for northbound traffic and Brisco Road for southbound traffic on La. 182.

No evacuations were necessary, police said.