KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY)– A tank trailer containing a flammable substance that was rolled over in Krotz Springs Wednesday not only closed down a street but also prompted an emergency response.

Louisiana State Police found the tank trailer tipped over at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Florida Street following a single vehicle crash. Authorities discovered some potentially dangerous materials the tank trailer was transporting: a combustible, carbon black oil.

Florida Street between U.S. 190 and Eighth Avenue is closed while vehicle recovery is in progress. Authorities are still at the scene tending to the incident.

Although police said the trailer was not leaking, the air is still being monitored for public safety reasons.

