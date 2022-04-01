PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re in Port Barre today and are trying to figure out what’s for dinner, the Knights of Columbus have your answer.

Fridays in south Louisiana are all about fried seafood, and the Knights of Columbus in Port Barre are frying up shrimp tonight to raise money for Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Plates are being served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. across the street from Sacred Heart in Port Barre at KC Hall.

Every year the KOC looks forward to frying seafood every Friday during lent. All plates are $10.