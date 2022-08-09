OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been arrested for juvenile sex charges on August 8.

Emery Savoy, Jr., 54, has been arrested by Opelousas Police for juvenile sex crimes. According to police, Savoy has been charged with alleged first degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and two counts of sexual battery.

Savoy must appear in court for his bond.

After a full investigation was completed, on August 8, 2022, Emery arrived at the sheriff’s office and was questioned by detectives. Emery was told his rights and he denied the sexual abuse allegations, said police.

According to Sheriff Guidroz, “on Sunday, July 24, 2022, a mother reported that her child under the age of 16 told her that he was being sexually abused by Emery Savoy Jr. It was discovered that Emery had also touched another relative under the age of 7 years of age.”

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.