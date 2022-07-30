OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday.

According to St. Landry District Attorney Chad P. Pitre, the juvenile was found guilty of second degree murder for the killing of Donavon Reed, 31 of Eunice. The juvenile, who was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting in downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021 was also found guilty of attempted second degree murder and the illegal carrying of a firearm by a juvenile.

The juvenile was arrested June of 2021 for the murder of Reed and injuring of Troy Godfrey. He was sentenced to juvenile life by Judge Terry Hoychick.

“The State presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intentionally killed the victim, Donavon Reed,” said District Attorney Chad Pitre. “My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Reed and hopefully this verdict will bring some amount of closure to them,” said Pitre.