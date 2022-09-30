ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.

Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.

According to Pitre, Smith has an extensive criminal background and was arrested on May 9, 2019, for assaulting, attacking, and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Smith will be sentenced on October 13.

The case was prosecuted by Alisa Gothreaux and Laura Garcille, and investigated by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.