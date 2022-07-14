OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Joseph S. Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas has named its newest Director of Athletics and Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Ross Rix, the former men’s basketball coach at Bethune Cookman University was officially introduced Thursday during a school press conference.

Rix will be the second Athletic Director at JS Clark Leadership Academy where he will oversee a new, five sport athletic program.

My long term vision for the athletic department is to solidify JS Clark as a state championship contender in every sport,” new AD & Boys Basketball Coach, Ross Rix.