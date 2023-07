EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – The Eunice City Marshal’s Office is helping the community “Beat the Heat.”

The Marshal’s Office is collecting fans for the elderly and needy. Donations can be dropped off at the Eunice City Marshal’s Office at 300 S. 2nd St or call 337-457-6580 and they will make arrangements to have them picked up.

Monetary donations are also being accepted in lieu of fans.