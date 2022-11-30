CANKTON,La. (KLFY) — This weekend, the town of Cankton will host their annual Christmas Musical Event. News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig was like from Cankton this morning, encouraging you to take the trip.The event helps provide funds to sponsor struggling families during the holiday season. The Jingle Jamz crew even buys and wraps gifts for children in those families.

Jingle Jamz will run from 10 a.m. to midnight in Landon Memorial Park this Saturday, Dec. 3. Admission is $10 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. On the agenda for the day: a live auction, Gumbo cook-off, food trucks, vendors, food, and, of course, live music.