LAWTELL, La. (KLFY)– The bridge on Jessie B Road that crosses Bayou Mallet in St. Landry Parish is now open to traffic following replacement construction.

Construction on the bridge began in February. It was initiated to remove the aging cross-drain pipe and replace the bridge. The $1.2 million project was made possible through funding from the state, according to St. Landry Parish Government.

Parish Councilman Timmy Lejeune expressed his delight for the project’s finalization.

“I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” Lejeune said. “The people of District 11 have been waiting on this for quite some time now, and I am very appreciative that the funding was made available.”