SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Janise’s Supermarket, a staple in Sunset for 49 years, is closing for the last time on July 24.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the store will shut its doors at 8 p.m. Monday, July 24 and be replaced by Harps Foods, an employee-owned grocery chain based in Arkansas.

According to the store’s website, Janise’s Supermarket began as the Sunset Community store, and changed its name to Janise’s after founders Larry and Jean Janise retired in 2001 sold the store to Dori and Dwayne Janise and Lori and Kevin Labbe. The store moved to its present, larger location at 147 Oak Tree Park Drive in 2004.

Harp’s operates 146 stores in six states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisiana and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. According to the chain’s website, Harps is the largest employee-owned company headquartered in Arkansas and the 16th largest in the United States.

The location will open as Harps at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28.