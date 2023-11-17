OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The floor of the Yambilee Building in Opelousas will soon be transformed into a fashion runway, as Reign by Lex looks to bring confidence and smiles to the youth of the city.

“Being a native from Opelousas, I decided it was time to come home and do something for my city my parish because it’s needed,” Lex, founder and owner of Reign Wear Designs, said. “The kids need something to look forward to, and it’s positive.”

After learning to sew from her grandmother and gaining experience in modeling and fashion design across the country over her 15-year career, Lex was awarded the Fashion Icon of the Year award in Lake Charles and decided to utilize her talents to bring positive energy back home.

With that mission, the Reign in the New Year: Teen Fashion Show was created, giving Lex the chance to custom make outfits for boys and girls to wear and walk down the runway in while feeling like a superstar.

Any boy or girl between the ages of 10 and 18 is invited to take part.

“The show is going to be December 29,” Lex said. “However, the model call is going to be this coming Monday, 12 to 2. We’re going to ask certain questions as far as allergies to different clothing and different fabrics. We’re going to get their measurements. They’re going to do a practice walk, and we’ll go from there.”

Also incorporated in the event is a “Freedom Walk” where the young models can wear any outfit, they would like to showcase.

Shauna Sias has been a supporter of the event since the early stages and said bringing this feeling of acceptance and confidence is much needed in a time where many kids are having a hard time getting through the day.

“We want them to know that they are loved,” Sias said. “They are perfect in their imperfections just as they are. And once they put on Reign Wear by Lex, the story is over.”

“It gives them motivation,” Lex said. “It gives them confidence. Especially those that are really shy, I really target those because they transform once they know they’re accepted. Once they know they’re accepted, they’re able to express themselves freely.”

