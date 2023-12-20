EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– A Eunice woman is speaking out after her two-year-old child was shot last Friday. Her boyfriend, Kameron Wilson, was also shot and died from his injuries. The suspect, accused of shooting Wilson and the child, committed suicide Wednesday morning.

Emily Castille, the mother of the 2-year-old boy, said it’s upsetting to see this happen to her family. Castille was also shot and injured during the shooting.

“It could have been prevented,” Castille said. “All you had to do was leave the gun alone. He didn’t have to shoot him. You know it was more than just one person there.”

“He knew what he did, and I feel like the reason he committed suicide is because he knew what he did, and that is a guilty conscience eating somebody up because not only did you take the life of an innocent 24-year-old unarmed man, you shot my 2-year-old in the neck”, Castille said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rex Wilson, Kameron Wilson’s father, said burying his son is hard to imagine.

“He got shot before and recovered and was okay, and I’m thinking we gotta go through this again,” Wilson said. “I never thought I’d ever have to be burying my son.”

Meanwhile, Castille said she will never forget the happy times with Kameron.

“We were together for eight years,” she said. “We had four children together. We lost a child together. We’ve been through it, but he knew at the end of the day, happy, mad, sad, no matter how we were feeling with each other, all he had to do was smile and tell me everything was going to be okay.”

Kameron’s family has a GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses.

Latest Posts