ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)–St. Landry Parish officials are waiting for the Attorney General’s decision regarding a council member’s reimbursement from an out of state conference.

The conference was held in Maryland.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says council members are always welcomed and invited to attend.

Hotel rooms were paid for by parish government.

While at the conference, Bellard says, Councilwoman Nancy Carriere had issues with her room and was provided another room.

Due to the inconvenience, he says credit was applied back tot the parish credit card.

“She was under the impression since she was inconvenienced that credit should have been given to her but government paid for the room,” says Bellard.

He says Carriere used the inconvenience fee for personal use.

According to the request submitted by Bellard to the Attorney General’s office “the public servant used the credits applied to the credit card towards spa services and breakfast. “

Upon return from the conference, the money was taken from her per diem.

Bellard says the councilwoman then requested an opinion from the Attorney General and Ethics Board.

The opinion states spa visits are considered personal use therefore parish government is prohibited from reimbursing a public official.

Bellard continues, “Once the credit is given to parish government, it becomes money of parish government.”

News Ten reached out to Carriere who says she was never given a substitute room.

She also goes on record saying she never visited the hotel spa.

News Ten obtained a copy of Carriere’s receipt from the Gaylord.

She says the hotel applied the compensated amount to the room but says hotel memo says the funds would have to be spent at the hotel prior to checking out.

Carriere released a statement saying, “Upon return, I advised the parish of what happened. They chose to deduct the compensation from my reimbursement for meals and incidental expenses. Based on what occurred; and the hotel policy, I requested a ruling from the state as to whether my reimbursement should have been reduced by the amount I was compensated by the hotel.”