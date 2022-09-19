ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO), a year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin “stash house” in St. Landry Parish.

Tempestt Trakese Holmes, 29, of Opelousas, and Christopher Javon Pierre, 23, of Church Point were both arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (Heroin)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Manufacturing of a schedule I CDS (Heroin)

Pierre faces additional charges of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to SLPSO.

“For the past year, narcotics detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Christopher Pierre and his involvement in the illegal sales of heroin and fentanyl. Through this investigation, detectives have come in contact with Pierre on multiple occasions and detectives seized approximately $20,000 in US currency. During the month of April, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Pierre, which led to a search warrant at a residence located within St. Landry Parish. During the search warrant, detectives located an ounce of heroin and a firearm. Christopher Pierre was charged for this incident and is now out on bond.” Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz

According to SLPSO, further investigation revealed a ‘stash house’ in St. Landry Parish where Pierre was keeping heroin. On Sept. 15, narcotics detectives searched the ‘stash house’ where they located 19 bags of heroin, with a street value of $107,600, an AR-15 pistol, and $960.

Pierre was also located at the house and was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Holmes was also transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The bond is set at $46,500 for Holmes and Pierre has no bond at this time.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.