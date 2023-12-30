OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, the I-49 club in Opelousas held its 13th annual scholarship ceremony for outgoing high school seniors.

Family and friends gathered at the Delta Grand Theater to celebrate the accomplishments of the recipients. The recipients are Ja’Katelyn Thomas, Zyon Lewis, Aisha Patin, and Jecaryous Malveaux. Ja’Katelyn Thomas was not in attendance, but was still recognized.

Each student received various awards and over one thousand dollars in scholarship money to use at the college of their choosing. Zyon Lewis, a student at J.S. Clark Academy, says it is amazing to see organizations give back to the community.

“I’m very happy to see organizations continue to pour into the youth and it’s a great opportunity that I’m involved in it as well and I give props to those who continue to pour into the community,” said Lewis.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jecaryous Malveaux plans to attend Southern University to study nursing. He says time should be valued, not wasted.

“I wanna remember that time is precious and to never take time for granted, these years of school go by fast and to remember these opportunities of receiving a scholarship that most likely anybody else at my school could’ve received but I was the specific person that received it so I’m very grateful,” said Malveaux.

Aisha Patin, another student, says she plans to use the money to follow her dreams.

“It means a lot, I’m going to use it to go to Louisiana Tech, follow my dreams and I just appreciate everybody that’s apart of it,” said Patin.

Alexia Andrus received the scholarship award six years ago, she says it is a full circle moment to come back and host the ceremony.

“I remember being in high school and Mr. Marvin reached out and told me that I won this award. I was so excited and just couldn’t believe that I won the scholarship, just seeing how much they need that love and support and me being able to be apart of it, it means the world,” said Andrus.

Marvin Richard, CEO of the I-49 club, became emotional during his closing remarks. He says he recalls the moment in his life when he turned to God and made it his life’s mission to bring positivity to the community.

“I remember where I was at one point in my life when I gave my life to God and I decided that I wanted to do right. I wanted to be apart of the community where its going to remember me for the positive work that I will do everyday,” said Richard.

Richard says the club looks to host the event for outstanding high school seniors for many more years to come.

Latest Posts