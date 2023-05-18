OPEOLUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The husband of a prominent Opelousas attorney who was arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop last week has been arrested and faces similar charges, authorities said.

David Marler, 59, of Opelousas, was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (THC Cartridges), possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (THC wax), illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS (3 counts), possession of schedule II CDS (“crack” cocaine), battery of a police officer and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses., according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After a traffic stop of Laura Marler in the St. Landry Parish area on Friday, May 12, a probable cause search of her vehicle was conducted and detectives located 50 THC cartridges, authorities said. Detectives then went to her home in Opelousas, which they received permission to search after she admitted that she was in possession of additional THC cartridges at her residence.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said his office obtained a search warrant for a second search of the residence, at which David Marler was present.

“While detectives were attempting to seize David Marler’s cell phone, he became combative and grabbed a detective’s wrist in an attempt to stop the detective from seizing the cellular phone,” Guidroz said.

During the search, detectives located and seized the following items:

Cellular telephone;

Laptop computer;

$244 in cash;

15 THC oral dosage sprays;

12 THC vape cartridges;

A glass jar containing a THC wax;

2 beige rocks believed to be “crack” cocaine;

Bank documents in David Marler’s name; and

3 weapons: a rifle, shotgun and pistol.

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located is valued at approximately $2,000, authorities said. This investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are pending.

“This investigation stretches far and wide, from St. Landry Parish, Louisiana to the state of California,” Guidroz said.

Anyone with information about illegal weapon or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.