OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Mount Pleasant Baptist Church reopened its doors for the first time in three years.

Not only are churchgoers excited to resume worship in its new building, but they’re excited about what this means for the community.

This is the church’s first worship service in its new building since it was burned down by an arsonist three years ago. Pastor Toussaint said this is a joyous occasion for the congregation as this marks a new beginning for them.

“The community is so excited. Our seventh district association is excited. We’re just an excited people to have our building back, and we’re going to worship god for it,” Toussaint said.

Mount Pleasant is one of the three historical black Baptist churches across St. Landry Parish that was burned down in a ten-day arson spree by Holden Matthews in 2019. It is also the first of the three churches to be rebuilt.

“A whole new beginning. It’s not the end of the building it’s a new beginning. The building is done now; we have a building process of building up the congregation again and even adding more to it, hopefully,” Toussaint said.

People attending today’s service said they are excited for the new building because they have been waiting.

Eddie Taylor, who is on an usher at Mount Pleasant, said he feels very happy.

“It makes me feel very happy because we waited for this for a long time,” Taylor said.

Pastor Toussaint said the reopening of this church could not have come at a better time, especially right before the holidays.

“What more can we thank God for the rebuilding of the church? We all have a reason to give thanks, especially this coming season,” Toussaint said.

This is not only an important day for the community, but it’s also an important day for the church.