OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A historic business in Opelousas has reopened after a fire destroyed the original building in May.

Two months ago, fire crews responded to Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center after a call came from a worker saying they saw smoke. When firefighters arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.

Though the fire was extinguished after several hours, the dancehall and restaurant that stood on LA 182 for nearly seven decades was gone. The owners of the lounge, however, started picking up the pieces almost immediately after the devastating fire.

On Friday, Toby’s had their grand reopening in a new location. “It’s time. We missed Toby’s. That was our favorite watering hole. When it burned, it left a big hole in our hearts, so we’re here and happy to be back,” former Louisiana Senator Elbert Guillory said. “Everybody’s been excited. People have been scattered, looking for somewhere to go. It’s great that its open now. We can all reunite, get back together with friends and family,” Jason Fruge, a regular, said.

Regulars of the historic business say it’s a great place for crowds to come, have a drink, and catch up. They say they missed the camaraderie. “We don’t have any places to go, and we enjoy each other’s company. It’s not necessarily all about the booze, but that’s a plus,” Marlyn Vidrine said, laughing.

Owners John and Wayne Doucet, a father and son duo, say the night the original Toby’s burned down, they knew they wanted to rebuild. “12 years of building it up, went down in 2 and a half hours,” John said.

On Friday, they got to show everyone the new place and say they couldn’t be more excited. “Thanks, Opelousas. I thank God. Thanks for all the support,” Wayne added.

The bar at Toby’s is open Tuesday through Saturday. On Friday and Saturday, Toby’s will serve their regular dinner menus. Thursday is steak and karaoke night. On Sunday, Toby’s has brunch from 10 to 2.

Their new location in downtown Opelousas is located at 125 North Court Street.