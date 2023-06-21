OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Repairs are underway at the St. Landry Parish courthouse after last night’s heavy rain flooded portions of the building and damaged court records.

Charles Jagneaux, the clerk of court, said, “There was work being done to replace the roof on the courthouse and evidently they didn’t make accommodations for the rain fall during the night.”

Jagneaux said the rain fall flooded the assessor’s office, the clerk’s office, and damaged the file room where all of the court records are stored.

“The clerk’s records date back to 1800, and they’re all paper, old paper,” Jagneaux said. “That opens up a lot of opportunity for mold to grow and damage to be done to the records. If you have heat and you have moisture, then it starts to grow.”

The water also caused damage to the computer room, temporarily shutting down the system and making it difficult to organize court dates.

“There was a criminal jury trial beginning and they were selecting jurors,” Jagneaux said. “We usually do that at random over the computer system. So, what we had to do is go back to the old system and draw cards of each juror and draw them at random from a box.”

While the full extent of the damages are still unknown, Jagneaux said the recovery of records has been successful and repairs have been in progress throughout the day.

“As far as we know, we haven’t lost any data and the system is up and running by now. We had some problems with the criminal system in the courtroom, but we’re working around that,” Jagneaux said.

Jagneaux said there is currently no time frame for when the repairs should be complete.