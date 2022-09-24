ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.

Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to LSP.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Fontenot was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup south in the northbound lane of I-49. Eaglin was driving a 2011 Nissan X-Terra north on I-49 when Fontenot’s wrong-way pickup hit Eaglin’s X-Terra head-on near milepost 21 (two miles north of Hwy. 190).

Both drivers were restrained, according to LSP, and toxicology samples were obtained from both Fontenot and Eaglin.

The crash remains under investigation.