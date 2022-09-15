OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts campus in Opelousas was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning while police secured the area following reports of a shooting near the high school.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said at around 10:15 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of East and Leo Streets.

He said on scene an investigation determined that the occupants in a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were discharging a firearm in the area.

No injuries were reported, McLendon said.

As the investigation continued, he said, officers received information that a confrontation had occurred at a business in the 700 block of E. Landry Street involving the occupants of the two vehicles.

Brandon Lewis, 24 surrendered himself to authorities after he was identified as the person who fired several rounds at a vehicle that was occupied by two adult males that was struck multiple times, McLendon said.

Lewis was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on charges including: felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property and terrorizing.

McLendon says anyone with any information related to the shooting or any other criminal activity should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.comor through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.