OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — For the first time, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz had the opportunity to present his crisis safety management plan to parish school administrators and principals before the upcoming school year.

This plan, of course, comes in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Guidroz said it is time for school administrators, principals, teachers, and even students to know what to do and how to best protect themselves and each other, should a situation occur.

“We have to believe this can happen to us,” said the sheriff.

Guidroz tells News 10 that he has two plans. One plan is currently in place, but the second plan would require funding from the state or federal governments.

The current plan has only four school resource officers (SRO) in parish schools.

To upgrade to the second plan, Guidroz said it would take outside funding, but would put officers in every school and place cameras at all entry points and hallways on every campus. Those cameras would be monitored by the sheriff’s office.

“The school board and myself just can’t afford to put SROs in all schools,” Guidroz says. “The high schools’ SROs have to leave schools and go to feeder elementary schools.”

Guidroz wants to implement active shooter training drills at all grade levels at no cost to the schools or school board,

“We have to make sure the staff understands what to do and we want to train the kids as well,” he said.