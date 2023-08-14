UPDATE, 8/15/23, 7:30 a.m.: Officials have confirmed that the valve has been repaired, and water is back on for Grand Coteau residents. No boil advisory is necessary.

ORIGINAL: STORY: GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — The town of Grand Coteau will be without water Tuesday according to the town supervisor.

A water valve went out on the town’s water tower due to the extreme heat according to city supervisor Paul Prejean.

Prejean said that residents should expect no water tomorrow while maintenance is being done to prepare the tower.

Schools will also be closed tomorrow as a result of no water.

If you have any questions, please call the Grand Coteau City Hall at 337-662-5246.