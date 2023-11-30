GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)– A Grand Coteau police officer is in the spotlight after he was fired but is now placed on administrative leave. Officer Sam Tezeno is now seeking compensation, claiming he suffered harassment from town officials after becoming a ‘whistleblower’ for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In an investigation, News 10 discovered Tezeno has been fired from multiple police agencies in Acadiana before. In addition, he lacks the POST-certification to become a certified police office, according to multiple sources.

Tezeno was initially fired from the Grand Coteau Police Department Wednesday for showing up to work in full police uniform, including police weapons, ready for patrol duty. According to Grand Coteau Assistant Police Chief Michael Buck, who is currently leading the department, Tezeno is not a certified police officer and instead works as a dispatcher.

Buck said he initially fired Tezeno because of his lack of the POST-certification. Tezeno now claims it was because he was a whistleblower, giving evidence to the sheriff’s office in an investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This place has got a cancer, a terrible cancer,” Tezeno’s attorney, Jack Whitehead, said.

Whitehead said since Tezeno became a whistleblower in July, the Grand Coteau Police Department has cut back on his hours and not paid him for hours he’s worked. Whitehead also accused the department of misappropriating funds brought in from Officer Tezeno’s traffic citations.

“They’ve tried to besmirch him. That means slander, lies, cheat,” Whitehead added.

Tezeno and his attorney stood side by side with Grand Coteau Police Chief Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, who’s currently also on administrative leave after being arrested for malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice in July.

“I’m here to back up my officer. That’s the only reason why I am here today,” Guilbeau said, refusing to answer questions about his own charges.

“He is the top officer in the department. As far as arrests, drug arrests, he’s recovered several firearms off the streets,” Guilbeau said about Tezeno.

“He outshines, outworks, and outperforms every last one of his fellow officers here, and there’s a little jealousy. That simple,” Whitehead added about his client.

News 10 looked into Tezeno’s employment history, which tells a different story. Since 2019, Tezeno has worked for at least six different police agencies in Acadiana. He was fired from three of them.

Departments he was fired from include Opelousas, St. Martinville and Grand Coteau once before.

News 10 learned from multiple sources Officer Tezeno also never received his POST-certification, which is required to exercise the authority of a peace officer in Louisiana, according to Louisiana Law Revised Statute 40:2405 A.1.

“The reason he’s not post-certified is because of Michael Buck playing ball games,” Tezeno’s attorney told News 10.

Grand Coteau Assitant Police Chief Michael buck said Tezeno’s lack of POST-certification is the reason he initially fired him.

News 10 asked Tezeno why he hasn’t gotten certified in his four years in law enforcement in Acadiana.

“He did have his, he was post-certified,” Whitehead claimed. “Well, you know what? We’ll ask that in the courtroom. It will all come out in discovery.”

While Tezeno was fired on Wednesday, the Grand Coteau City Council instead placed Tezeno on administrative leave on Thursday until a special meeting can be held to discuss his termination.

Meanwhile, Tezeno’s attorney said he is filing the lawsuit in Lafayette federal court next week.

Latest Posts