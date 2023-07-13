GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, police chief of Grand Coteau, has been detained for questioning in an ongoing investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office, authorities said.

No charges have yet been filed, and other witnesses are being interviewed as part of the investigation, News 10 has learned.

Previously, Guilbeau submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Patrick Richard, but later retracted the resignation and resumed duty on June 28.

News 10 has a news crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.