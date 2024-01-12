GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)– The town of Grand Coteau has been approved for the Community Development Block Grant to remove 19 blighted structures within the town by former Governor John Bel Edwards.

The grant is for $165,000. News 10 spoke with Alderman Devin Thomas who said the town is moving in the right direction.

“It feels great, you know, very happy about it and we’re moving forward for the future,” Thomas said.

“We received the news and information on Tuesday’s town hall meeting from our town engineer Mr. Nick Sonnier and the mayor,” Thomas said.

He said after applying for the grant the town had to wait for about a year before receiving it.

“We had to get the job done,” he said.

He told News 10 that residents have been complaining about the blighted properties within the town.

Georgia Henry who has been living in her home for 16 years shares how she had a blighted home near for for about seven years. She said she is glad change is on the way.

“I think is great. It’ll help the rest with the snakes, and animals tearing up everything,” Henry said.

She worried about the property value going down in her neighborhood.

“We want our town like everything is in order. We don’t need to see houses that are torn down around us. It’s not pretty at all,” she said.

Thomas said in February there will be a town hall meeting to discuss further developments of the grant usage. He gives special thanks to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, U.S. Senator John Kennedy, State Senator Gerald Boudreaux and State Representative Dustin Miller.

