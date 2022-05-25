GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE 11:48 a.m.: The lockdown has been lifted. Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry said there is no threat and everything is safe.

ORIGINAL, 10:45 a.m.: Grand Coteau Elementary School initiated a lockdown Wednesday morning after a threat was reported in the area.

The school made a post on its Facebook page stating that the lockdown was initiated per the recommendation of local law enforcement.

Police are investigating a threat in the area, not on campus.

School officials said there is no need for parents to report to campus to pick children up at this time, and they will send further updates as they receive them.