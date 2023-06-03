ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Families in St. Landry Parish will have help available in providing meals for their children with the launch of the Grab and Go Summer Feeding Program. The program starts June 5 and runs until July 20.

Lucretia Hertzock, the Supervisor of Child Nutrition, said, “We’re able to offer the children of the community of St. Landry Parish free meals this summer. It is something that we feel would benefit our community, our children.”

The program aims to help all children in the community. Any child that is still enrolled in a public or private school that is 18 and under, or if they are a special needs child 19 and over, can benefit from the program.

Hertzock also said, “The ultimate goal is to help our community ensure that our children do not miss nutritional meals during the summer. We know that times are hard for our families, and we just want to fill the gap to help ensure that our children will return to us ready to learn.”

Registration is encouraged, however, if a child is with a parent in the car at one of the pickups sites, they do not need a form. There are several convenient places in all areas of the parish where parents can pick up grab-and-go meals.

Monday and Wednesday meal pickups include North Central High School, Port Barre High School, Eunice High School, and Leonville Head Start Center. Tuesday and Thursday meal pickups include Washington Head Start Center, Sunset Middle School, Lawtell Elementary School, and Opelousas Junior High School.

Program times vary by location. You can go to the website’s Summer Feeding Program page, for further details.

Parents can register their children by going to the St. Landry Parish School Board website.

For more information you can call Child Nutrition Program office at 337-948-3657.