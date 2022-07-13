ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Recent high-profile incidents of road rage along I-49 has led St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz to plead with motorists about practicing safe driving.

Guidroz says these types of incidents are becoming more regular and he says everyone needs to be aware of the potential danger on roadways.

“In the last month, we have had more accidents north and south bound on I-49 because of road rage,” Guidroz said.

He defines road rage as angry, aggressive behavior exhibited by drivers.

“Someone with anxiety issues or impatience or intoxication or whatever the reason, they can get aggressive.”

Guidroz says the best way to protect yourself and others in the vehicle is to stay in the right lane as much as possible, give yourself plenty of time to get to and from your destination, and if you need to pass someone, do it quickly.

He says drivers should get into the right lane if you notice flashing lights or hear a car honk behind you.

Last, he says everyone should always report aggressive behavior.

“W would like to know who these people are. Try and document a license plate number, description of the vehicle, and what direction they are traveling in,” Guidroz said.

He says to never engage with an aggressive driver and instead keep your eyes ahead of you and on the road.

Above all, “Ignore eye contact and go about your business.”