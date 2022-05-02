ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) In St. Landry Parish, a committee meeting was held to discuss items on an agenda before it goes before the full school board.

This comes in the wake of several failed tax propositions during recent elections.

One item on the agenda is a discussion regarding federal COVID relief funds.

After consideration, a decision was made to bring the matter before the full board who will vote on how to proceed with ESSER III dollars based on school needs.

Another discussion on the agenda was school closures and or consolidations.

That topic was tabled for another meeting, possibly at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Finally, a discussion to create a special tax district within the boundaries will also go before the full board.