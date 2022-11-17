MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services have been announced for Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix who died in an election day car crash, November 8.

Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. near Port Barre.

Police said the late mayor was sitting in the rear-left passenger seat of an Acura when a RAM pick-up truck driven by Michael Cook slammed into her.

Cook, police said, was traveling southbound as Hendrix’s car moved west.

After not yielding at a highway intersection, he allegedly barreled the front of the RAM into the passenger side of Hendrix’s car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She died hours later at a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. November 18, at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville with an Interment at Sweet Home Cemetery.

A visitation will take place November 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas and resume November 18, from 8 a.m. until 12:45 pm at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville.

Share words of comfort with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net