MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services have been announced for Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix who died in an election day car crash, November 8.
Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. near Port Barre.
Police said the late mayor was sitting in the rear-left passenger seat of an Acura when a RAM pick-up truck driven by Michael Cook slammed into her.
Cook, police said, was traveling southbound as Hendrix’s car moved west.
After not yielding at a highway intersection, he allegedly barreled the front of the RAM into the passenger side of Hendrix’s car.
She died hours later at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. November 18, at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville with an Interment at Sweet Home Cemetery.
A visitation will take place November 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas and resume November 18, from 8 a.m. until 12:45 pm at Emma Zion Baptist Church in Melville.
