OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Frank’s Poboys, a specialty sandwich shop in Opelousas, will close its doors for good in less than two weeks, the owner announced on Facebook.

“Good evening everyone, it is with great sadness that I am letting you all know that Frank’s, after 70 years at 603 Landry Street will be closing on May 28th,” the owner, Michael Fontenot wrote in a Facebook post, which was shared by the Frank’s Poboys page.

Fontenot wrote in the post that he chose not to renew the lease on June first for a few different reasons, one of them being related to the ups and downs of the restaurant industry.

After some time in rehab for alcoholism earlier in the year, Fontenot made a plan to take care of his health, mentally, physically, and spiritually, he wrote in the post. “I can’t allow anything or anyone to jeopardize my sobriety or my health again. So I’m doing what’s best for me and my family at this time and getting out.”

The building Frank’s is located in has been purchased, but the new owners did not purchase the business of Frank’s. It’s unclear what the building will be transformed into.

“I love each and every one of my customers, many of which have turned into great friends and some almost like family,” Fontenot said in conclusion. “Thank you all for everything. God bless.”