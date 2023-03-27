WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) — A former employee of the Town of Washington was arrested Monday and accused of stealing money from people who thought they were paying fines and fees to the town, authorities said.

Erica Shauntrell Zacharie, 38, of Opelousas, turned herself in to the St. Landry Parish Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of theft and malfeasance in office, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Dec. 15, 2022 after a resident had his license suspended due to nonpayment of a traffic citation.

The victim said that he contacted an employee named Erica, told her that he was unable to come into the office to pay for the citation and then inquired about alternate payment methods. The victim said the employee identified as Erica provided her personal Cash App account ID to the victim and the victim paid $668 on March 5, 2018. The victim provided confirmation from Cash App that the transaction was completed.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the victim learned that the money provided via Cash App was not used to pay the citation, which was sent to collections for nonpayment, and that his Louisiana driver’s license was suspended.

Documentation of Zacharie’s Cash App account obtained via search warrant showed that the ID provided to the victim was owned by Zacharie and $668 was paid, as stated by the victim. Other documentation from Cash App also confirmed that Zacharie received citation payments from several other people whose citation payments should have been submitted to the Town of Washington.

When questioned by detectives, Zacharie denied having a Cash App account and also denied receiving a citation payment from the victim, authorities said.

On March 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Erica Zacharie for theft and malfeasance in office. Zacharie turned herself in at the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday and booked on the warrant. Bail was set at $6,000.