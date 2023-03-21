ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Former Arnaudville Chief of Police, Eddy LeCompte, passed away March 21.

LeCompte was 74 when he passed away at his residence.

His Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville.

Eddy was elected the Arnaudville Police Chief for two terms and retired in 2023.

LeCompte’s family and friends said he loved to train new recruits, sending many to the police academy, and was always supportive of the members of his department, and devoted to the citizens.

They also said, “Eddy will be also be remembered by hundreds of volunteers who he mentored during his life in Harvey, as he coordinated and managed a Haunted House event for twenty years for the benefit of the Chinchuba Institute – School for the Deaf, a cause near and dear to his heart. He stood as a “father figure”, a friend, and hero to so many, winning hearts as well as awards and recognitions for the dedication and love he had for his volunteers, the deaf community and those he worked with over the years. He was also affectionately known to many and even referred to himself, as the “HMFIC”, and only those who knew Eddy well, knew exactly why he lived up to that name.”