OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard admits flooding is not only common in the parish, but says the problem is actually the biggest concern facing the parish.

He explains when it rains in a problem area, that water has no place to go, causing it to sit on the road or even flow into residents’ yards and or homes. “It doesn’t pay for us to fix a road if we don’t address the problem,” continues Bellard.

He says thanks to Senator Gerald Boudreaux and Representative Dustin Miller, $1.5 million dollars has been dedicated to the parish to address drainage. A large project currently underway for the parish government is Abe Road.

The road can not sustain large amounts of rain. They are having to raise the road two feet. “We are pulling shoulders, bringing in dirt and patting it down and carrying up with materials,” says Bellard.

But like most projects, money can be an issue. Bellard says a regular road job is costing the parish 40-50% more this year than previous years. “It won’t stop us from getting the work done. We may have to take money from other parts of our budget,” adds Bellard.

Bellard is asking residents if you live or know of flooding-prone areas around the parish, to contact his office immediately.