KRTOZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding several fishing nets stolen from the Atchafalaya River.

Authorities said the victim placed 11 hoop nets in the Atchafalaya River approximately one mile north of Krotz Springs on June 15. Seven of the nets were placed on the St. Landry Parish side of the river, four nets were placed on the Point Coupee side. All 11 nets were stolen.

The nets that were stolen in St. Landry Parish are described as 4 foot hoop nets (5 total) and the others are 4-1/2 foot hoop nets (2 total).

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.