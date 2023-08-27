Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Landry Parish firefighters battle a wildfire Sunday afternoon near Palmetto.

According to Melville Fire Chief Cole Ponthieux who was on the scene assisting, the fire occurred on Chance Road, off of I 10 and U.S. Highway 71, around 2 p.m. and took approximately three to four hours to contain.

Although Ponthieux said the fire was pretty much contained, there are still some firefighters out there monitoring the few hotspots left.

More information will be shared when it becomes available.