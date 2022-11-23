IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A mother and grandmother are making it their mission to help single mothers this holiday season after their son and grandson was tragically killed.

Christopher Ledet Jr., 23, of New Iberia was recently indicted on second-degree murder for the death of the 22-month-old. Ledet was the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother.

Prosecutors said 22-month-old Kaceston Freeman suffered blunt force trauma from being hit, punched, or thrown by Ledet.

Kaceston’s mother and grandmother are keeping his memory alive by being a blessing to others this holiday season.

“You’re alright, baby. You’re okay,” Latoya Wilson, the toddler’s grandmother, told her daughter. Comforting her as they both held back tears, Wilson thinks of her grandson.

“He’s supposed to still be here. It’s not fair,” she said.

While his killer is now in prison, she says it won’t bring Kaceston back to them.

“We want justice,” Wilson said. “We want justice to prevail, but at the end of the day, that’s still not going to bring him back. It’s still not enough. It’s not going to bring him back.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wilson and her daughter, Quintya, celebrated Kaceston’s birthday with a balloon release this year, but they wanted to do more.

“Then I said, ‘Well Thanksgiving is coming up.’ I wanted to keep his name going,” Wilson said.

She and her daughter created gift baskets filled with Kaceston’s favorite toys and foods and gave them away to single mothers in need this Thanksgiving season.

“I don’t want his death to be in vain,” Wilson said. “I just want people to know who he was because he’s not here for graduations, birthdays.”

While Kaceston’s gone, his mother and grandmother said he won’t be forgotten. They add blessing others gives them the strength to get through the holidays without him.

“I just want to continue that. It’s my way to remember him,” Wilson said. “It meant a lot to be to be a blessing to someone else, like people were a blessing to us at the time of the tragedy.”

The toddler’s mother and grandmother said they want to continue this tradition of giving gift baskets of food and toys to single mothers this Christmas, and they hope to eventually start a toy drive every year, in memory of Kaceston.