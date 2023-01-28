OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — On Jan. 16, Kiara Vallian, 29, of Opelousas, was sitting in her car on Elementary Lane when she was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting by an unknown shooter.

Vallian died days later on Jan. 27 after fighting for her life in the hospital.

Vallian’s mother, Holly Winch, talked about her daughter’s life and the kindness she expressed to everyone.

“She wasn’t a talkative person, but she was a people person,” Winch said. “Everybody that she came in counter with took a loving to her.

Vallian was looked at as a hard worker going through life juggling work, studying to be a nurse at S.L.C.C., and raising her eight-year-old son Kaiden.

As her memory lives on, Vallian’s loved ones spoke about what they will miss the most about her.

“Im going to miss her car pulling up. I am going miss her voice,” Winch said.

Kiara’s brother, N’Kenge Vallian, said she was a down-to-earth person who reminded the whole family of their grandfather.

“If you need something… All you (have to) do is ask and if she (doesn’t have) it, she gonna make sure you got it,” Vallain said.

The investigation into Kiara Vallian’s murder is still ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.