OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The family of an Opelousas contract worker who died on the job falling while cutting a tree, filed a lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The family of 50-year-old Kevin Thomas, Sr. is accusing the mayor of Opelousas, a city supervisor and insurance company of negligence in his death.

Thomas’ wife and family members filed the complaint with federal court alleging the mayor, a city supervisor and insurance company were all engaged “negligent acts and/or omissions and breach of contract that resulted in the injuries, damages, wrongful death of decedent Kevin Thomas, Sr. and survival actions” suffered by family members.

Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason said some of his workers were out for training when they found Thomas, who fell at least 50 feet from a bucket while cutting a tree into sections on July 13, 2022. Mason said they heard Thomas cry for help and tried to save his life. Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital then later died.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said Thomas was the owner and operator of Busy Bird Tree Service.

The complaints, among others filed, included the accused failed to provide adequate supervision to Kevin Thomas while cutting tree(s) on city owned property, failing to provide proper training and failing to correct the dangerous and unsafe condition of the tree(s) in the park along with failing to warn Kevin Thomas, Sr. of the dangerous and unsafe conditions.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as the legal process continues.