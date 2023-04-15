ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -After over a year of searching, law enforcement has now informed the family of Nathaniel Melancon there are no more leads to be able to follow up on to understand what exactly happened to their loved one.

Melancon went missing on March 29, 2022 and was last seen in Grand Coteau. His family said the only lead law enforcement was able to find was his vehicle parked in Point Coupe Parish.

Multiple people from the community showed up Saturday to give their support for the Melancon family, who still have no answers. They all gathered and said they only want closure.

“No one will ever understand how much I miss that boy,” said Nathaniel’s Father Joseph.

Nathaniel’s sister, Sydni, said he was always humble and the life of the party.

“He would sit there and give you his last for anything,” Sydni said. “He loved my mom and daddy. He praised my mom and my daddy to the fullest.”

Nathaniel and his fiancé were supposed to get married on the day of the memorial. His best man Terrel Guidry said he and the family will not stop until all of their questions are answered.

“We are not going to leave no stone unturned. We are going to continue to search and look for him and figure out a way. We are going to put the people behind bars or we will find some closure. We definitely need some answers,” said Guidry.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Melancon, please contact law enforcement or his family to bring an end to the mystery of what happened.