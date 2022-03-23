OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating the death of Jalen Hill, 20. Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a family member called the police saying they found Hill shot inside their mobile home.

Hill died from a single gunshot wound. Chief Martin McLendon told News 10 that the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is still in the early stages of the investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.

McLendon said shots were fired from behind a home next door to the mobile home.

“That’s nearly 50 to 75 feet away,” explained McLendon

He said the suspect shot at the mobile home about six times. One of those times hit Jalen Hill once in the head.

McLendon said the shooter likely knew Hill was in that room.

A close family friend of the victim, Chantel Tezeno, said she recently saw the twenty-year-old about a week ago, and she was devastated when she heard the news.

“His grandmother called me last night around 12 o’clock. Hooping and hollering on the phone,” Tezeno said. “I said slow down so I can understand what you’re talking about. Then that’s when she told me somebody killed him.”

She knew Hill since he was born. His murder hit home.

“By me being a mother and a grandmother, my heart just goes out to the family. I’m taking it as it could have been one of mine.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 984-TIPS