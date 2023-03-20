GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — In Grand Coteau, a father is hurting after his son suffered a seizure after eating THC gummies from a gas station.

Gummies he wasn’t even old enough to purchase.

Jay Swati, the father of the victim, said “I came in and he was passed out, I thought he was dead. All I heard was his mother shaking him saying call 9-1-1 call 9-1-1.”

Swati said his son visited the Go Bears gas station in Grand Coteau last week and was sold THC gummies at the counter without showing his ID to show he is only 18 years old.

Louisiana law requires customers to be 21 to purchase THC products.

After purchasing the gummies, the teenager returned to Swati’s office with a friend where they were spending the night and ate all of the gummies.

The next morning, Swati and his wife went to the office to search for their son after not hearing back from him. They walked in to find their son unconscious and rushed him to the hospital after realizing he had a seizure.

“He was admitted there for six days and he caught 12 to 13 seizures in the hospital and now he’s put down for 6 months on seizure medication,” Swati said. “But the problem is I don’t know if he’s going to recuperate or if he’s going to live the rest of his life, he’s 18 years old, with seizures.”

Swati said he has been working with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control as well as the Grand Coteau police department to find out who is responsible for selling the THC products.

He also hopes to see these products taken off of shelves after seeing the harm it has caused his family and others across the country.

“It’s expanding and it’s killing our young generation, as he was taken the second time to the hospital the neurologist nurse told us that seven minutes ago they had a call and another child had lost his life over these gummy weeds,” Swati said. “So they should be put away, and if it was me they would get put away.”

News 10 has spoken to Grand Coteau police chief Jeffery Guilbeaux, he said the case is currently under investigation with more information to come later.